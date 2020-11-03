Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in Texas Instruments by 35.3% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,726,000 after acquiring an additional 196,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.75 and a 200 day moving average of $130.90. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,226 shares of company stock worth $20,747,009. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

