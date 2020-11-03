Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 444.8% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.53.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $480.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $490.71. The firm has a market cap of $190.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

