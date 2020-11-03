Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after buying an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 106.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,072,221 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at about $23,628,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth about $19,706,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,618,000 after acquiring an additional 544,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.69. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

BP Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.