Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,644 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after buying an additional 221,463 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $36,869,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 639,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,480,000 after buying an additional 152,346 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $286.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $310.73.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

