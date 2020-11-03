Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 34.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.24. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.72.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

