Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.0% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $397.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average of $131.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $127,866,887. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

