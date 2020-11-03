Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after acquiring an additional 696,233 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 5,561.40%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

