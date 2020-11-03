Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,059 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 827,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,881 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 252,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after buying an additional 151,286 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24.

