Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $358.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

