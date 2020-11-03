Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNUS. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 7,693.94%.

Genius Brands International Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

