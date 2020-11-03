Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37.

