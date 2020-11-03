Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.14.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

