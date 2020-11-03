Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 339 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 575,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 48,972 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at $282,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.