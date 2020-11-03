Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 339 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 575,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 48,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,414,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 294.6% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 29,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.