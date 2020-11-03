Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 647 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,299,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 257,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.59.

