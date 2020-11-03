Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 876 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Motco increased its stake in International Business Machines by 36.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,163 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBM stock opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average is $122.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

