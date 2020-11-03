Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

