Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 94,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

