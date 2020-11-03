Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 295,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

