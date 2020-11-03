Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

