Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in InMode by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,492 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

