Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after purchasing an additional 597,606 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,291,000 after purchasing an additional 674,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $681,161,000 after purchasing an additional 282,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP stock opened at $179.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.61. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.