Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $84.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

