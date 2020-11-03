Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $248,000. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $378,000.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

