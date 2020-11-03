Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

NYSE ABBV opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 5,561.40%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

