Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth $1,147,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,734,000 after buying an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

