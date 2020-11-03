Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

