Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $42,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $571,485.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,596. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $163.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $171.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

