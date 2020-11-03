Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 55,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $232.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $240.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

