Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,544 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 150.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

AXP opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

