Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,544 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in American Express by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 402,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

American Express stock opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

