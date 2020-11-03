Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of SO opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.