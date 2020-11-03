Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after buying an additional 184,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 36.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

