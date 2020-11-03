Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 42,059 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,059 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000,000 after buying an additional 4,043,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.24. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.