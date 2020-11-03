Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 557 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,295 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.