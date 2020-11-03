Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 6,423 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

