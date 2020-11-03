Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 675 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,790,000. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $126,410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $86,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2,966.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 332,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,142,000 after buying an additional 321,751 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $193.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

