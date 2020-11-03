Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.33.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU opened at $316.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

