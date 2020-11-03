Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,649,000 after purchasing an additional 651,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS opened at $159.55 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

