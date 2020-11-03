Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Intuit by 13.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 7.2% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.33.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $316.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $360.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

