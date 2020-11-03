Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705,429 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,775,000 after purchasing an additional 393,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $303.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

