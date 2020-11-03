Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,241 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,888.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 313,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 161.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 91,501 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

