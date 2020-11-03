Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $202.08 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $208.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

