Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

In other Medtronic news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.79. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

