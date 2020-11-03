Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $159.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

