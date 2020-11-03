Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of XOM opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.