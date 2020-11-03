Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $504,079,000. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in The Boeing by 282.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 574,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,333,000 after buying an additional 424,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 353.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $64,370,000 after buying an additional 273,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.32.

NYSE:BA opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.47.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

