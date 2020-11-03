Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41.

