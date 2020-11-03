Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $195.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.29.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $156.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.01.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,814 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

