Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Barclays

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $225.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.35.

JAZZ opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $156.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,149,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 482,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after buying an additional 89,984 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

